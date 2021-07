BALTIMORE — In light of a fire that left a 63 year old West Baltimore man dead, Mayor Brandon Scott and city leaders held a “city wide smoke alarm sweep."

Baltimore City Fire Chief Dr. Ford and crews went out canvassing communities to address fire safety concerns, assisting residents with escape plans.

The team also distributed smoke alarms to families who needed them.

They began their rounds near north Augusta Avenue at the site of the deadly fire we mentioned just a moment ago.