Mayor Scott announces funding for abortion protection and family planning

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott and city council members have announced that five Baltimore-based organizations will receive $167,000 in funding to extend and strengthen abortion and family planning services.

The awards will range from $8,000 to $50,000 supporting access to abortion, family planning, birth control, and reproductive health.

“In Baltimore, we stand strong in protecting reproductive rights and women’s rights, and that includes protecting access to abortion and reproductive health care” said Scott. “Thank you to these fantastic organizations, we are proud to support their ongoing work serving Baltimoreans and helping make our city a safe haven for out-of-state care-seekers."

The five organizations receiving funding for abortion and family planning services in the first round are the:

Baltimore Abortion Fund;

Baltimore Doula Project;

Baltimore Medical System, Inc;

Planned Parenthood of Maryland;

and

and The Ulman Foundation.

“Protecting the right to reproductive healthcare, access to birth control, and safe and legal abortion care is a more than just public health issue – it is a human rights issue,” said Councilmember Phylicia Porter, District 10. “This is not a time to be quiet or afraid; now is the time to fight to protect the right to bodily autonomy.”

Given the unknown landscape around access to abortion and family planning services, the city has the ability to make more rounds of funding from the Abortion Protection Fund.