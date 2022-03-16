Mayor Scott announces community spring cleanup

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott and Baltimore City Department of Public Works (DPW) Director Jason W. Mitchell are urging residents to come together to help join a community cleanup.

This comes as part of the Mayor's Spring Cleanup on Saturday, April 30, 2022.

The mayor will be visiting communities that need to be cleaned and he'll be accompanied by a team of DPW solid waste workers and cleaning crews led by volunteers.

Community associations, block leaders, and organizations throughout the city can call 311 to register their cleaning activities and volunteer. The cleanup will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“I urge Baltimore City residents to plan now to make this year our best and biggest Mayor’s Spring Cleanup,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “This is an important day of service, where neighbors not only work together to clean and beautify where they live. They roll up their sleeves to assist other communities facing cleaning challenges. Through teamwork and community commitment, we can keep Baltimore City clean.”

Residents can click here to register as well.

Participants can also request that city trucks visit their locations to collect debris.

DPW will provide five trash collection bags to registered participants. These bags can be picked up at the following DPW locations: 2840 Sisson St. or 111 Kane St.

In addition, trash and debris can be bagged and placed out with weekly scheduled trash collections for pickup.

