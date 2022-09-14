Mayor Scott announces an American Rescue Plan Act investment in Digital Services

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott announced today that $3.2 million of the American Rescue Plan Act will be used towards modernizing city government and improving city service performance and equity.

The two new programs in the Mayor's Office will be the Baltimore Digital and the City Performance Team.

Both programs will bring different approaches and practices to using data, design, and technology to support the Mayor's Responsible Stewardship of City Resources Action Plan pillar.

"I am truly excited about this investment, which I know will be essential in bringing innovative services and support to city residents,” said Mayor Scott. "Since taking office, one of my main goals has been to ensure our City government is operating in the most up-to-date fashion and at optimal efficiency. This investment will help enhance our performance and, ultimately, allow us to move ever closer towards the state-of-the-art government that our residents deserve."

The city will invest $2.1 million to create Baltimore Digital and an additional $1.1 million to establish the City Performance Team.

Each agency will report on their performance on different metrics and targets at least twice per year.