Mayor Scott announces $120M vision for Baltimore's recreation and parks

BALTIMORE — Baltimore is investing in its recreational facilities and public parks.

Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday his $120 million vision for the Department of Recreation and Parks. $41 million from the American Rescue Plan Act will be the down payment to first address the lack of investment in recreation. Majority of the money will go to pools and recreation centers. The Scott administration will use this to secure additional investments.

"This announcement is about showing our residents, especially our young people, that we see them, we recognize their needs, and are committed to their total wellbeing,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott

Scott's office says the vision represents the largest ever commitment towards the Department of Recreation and Parks.