Mayor Brandon Scott visits recreation center to make sure kids stay active during spring break

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott visited a recreation center to make sure kids have ways to stay active during spring break.

He was at the Edgewood Lyndhurst Recreation Center.

Jerard Hatcher, the center director, says the center is much more than just a building.

"I want to bring a safe haven, you know. I want the kids to know that they can come in here, be safe and then have organized activities as far as basketball, video games, arts and crafts, pool tables, foosball tables. Just different activities. I want to make sure that they know they can come in here, come talk to us if they have any problems," said Hatcher.

The recreation center is open on weekdays.