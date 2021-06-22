Watch
Mayor Brandon Scott to meet with President Biden to discuss ways the administration is working to keep cities safe

Photojournalist Fred Slade
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jun 22, 2021
BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will be meeting with President Joe Biden and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal along with a number of additional stakeholders to discuss ways the Biden-Harris Administration is acting to keep cities and neighborhoods safe.

Other attendees include:

  • Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City, SD
  • Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County, FL
  • Chief Murphy J. Paul, Jr., Baton Rouge, LA
  • DeVone Boggan, Founder and CEO of Advance Peace
  • Eddie Bocanegra, Senior Director at READI Chicago

