Mayor Brandon Scott to meet with President Biden to discuss ways the administration is working to keep cities safe

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will be meeting with President Joe Biden and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal along with a number of additional stakeholders to discuss ways the Biden-Harris Administration is acting to keep cities and neighborhoods safe.

Other attendees include:

Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City, SD

Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County, FL

Chief Murphy J. Paul, Jr., Baton Rouge, LA

DeVone Boggan, Founder and CEO of Advance Peace

Eddie Bocanegra, Senior Director at READI Chicago

We will update as more information comes in.