Mayor Brandon Scott to meet with President Biden to discuss ways the administration is working to keep cities safe

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott will be meeting with President Joe Biden and Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal along with a number of additional stakeholders to discuss ways the Biden-Harris Administration is acting to keep cities and neighborhoods safe.
Other attendees include:
- Mayor Steve Allender, Rapid City, SD
- Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County, FL
- Chief Murphy J. Paul, Jr., Baton Rouge, LA
- DeVone Boggan, Founder and CEO of Advance Peace
- Eddie Bocanegra, Senior Director at READI Chicago
We will update as more information comes in.