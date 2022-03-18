Mayor Brandon Scott announces the completion of the Edmondson Ave. Bridge

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott was joined by City Council President Nick J. Mosby and other council members to celebrate the completion of the Edmondson Ave. Bridge construction.

The bridge crosses over the Gwynns Falls, the CSX Railroad, Hilton Parkway, and the Gwynns Falls Trail. The original structure was over 100 years old and experiencing deterioration due to its age. The reconstruction of the bridge began near the end of 2016, costing over $40.3 million.

The new structure stands 70 feet in the air over the Gwynns Falls and an active rail system, but it didn't come without some challenges. The urban setting of Edmondson Ave., along with the bridge's historic value were some of the things to be considered.

During the project, the bridge remained opened for traffic and pedestrians. The bridge also carries over 4,300 vehicles per day. Two lanes of traffic were maintained throughout construction to minimize the impacts to surrounding communities and commuters.

The new bridge was designed with architectural panels to maintain the look of the signature arches from the original bridge. It was also designed and to hold the Red Line Light Rail spur. Although it wasn't constructed, the city moved forward with the design in order to remain committed to transit expansion.