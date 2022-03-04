Masks use recommended in most Frederick County Government facilities beginning March 7

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. — Masks use will be recommended for visitors and employees in most Frederick County Government facilities, beginning Monday, March 7.

This is due to the county's improved rate of COVID-19 transmission.

Masks will continue to be required:

· At all senior centers operated by the Frederick County Senior Services Division;

· On public transit, including TransIT buses and paratransit vehicles, as required by the Federal Transit Administration;

· In designated areas of Workforce Services, such as small meeting rooms, classrooms/workshop space, and computer training rooms;

· In health care-related settings and for health care services, including the Division of Fire and Rescue Services, and the Frederick County Health Department’s children’s dental clinics; tuberculosis assessments and treatments for people still considered infectious; mental health clinic services; Medicaid enrollment; and services provided in spaces owned or managed by other organizations or agencies the require face coverings.

Anyone with a cough or symptoms of COVID-19 will be required to wear a mask in all Frederick County Government facilities.