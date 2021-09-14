Watch
Masks required effective immediately inside all Maryland public schools

WCPO Staff
Posted at 2:38 PM, Sep 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-14 14:38:08-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — All public schools in Maryland's 24 jurisdictions must require masks to be worn inside their buildings.

The new rule goes into effect immediately, following a 10-7 vote by the State General Assembly's Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review.

On August 27, the State School Board voted in favor of universal masking but it still needed final approval.

The current mandate is set to last 180 days and could be rescinded sooner or extended depending on metrics.

As of Tuesday, only Carroll and Somerset Counties had not implemented school mask mandates.

Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson lauded the decision while Republicans on the committee expressed disappointment.

"This measure, which the Senate called for weeks ago, comes at a time when school has already begun across the state and the protection of our children needs to remain our top priority. We know mask wearing helps slow the spread of COVID-19 and my goal has been to keep as many kids learning in school as possible," said Ferguson. "This plan could have been implemented sooner; however, I applaud the AELR Committee for moving as quickly as legally allowed to slow the spread of the deadly delta variant in schools."

