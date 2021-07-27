Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Masks or shots for children returning to school, parents divided over how to best protect students

items.[0].image.alt
Ted S. Warren/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, students wear masks as they work in a fourth-grade classroom, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. After seeing two academic years thrown off course by the pandemic, school leaders around the country are planning for the possibility of more distance learning next fall at the start of yet another school year. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)
classroom covid
Posted at 4:17 PM, Jul 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-27 16:17:53-04

BALTIMORE — 5-year-old Dylan starts kindergarten this fall and his 6-year-old sister, Chloe, will be in first grade.

Both will be wearing masks, but their mother, Brittany Turner, says she wouldn’t get them vaccinated even if it’s approved for children under 12, because she’s not convinced that it’s safe.

“I was about to get it, but then I actually looked it up some more to see if it’s FDA approved before I can get something that I don’t know about that’s going inside my body,” Turner told us.

Outside The ‘Y’ on Druid Hill Park Avenue, a LifeBridge Heath mobile unit has set up shop to provide back-to-school shots, including COVID shots for those 12 and over.

The ‘Y’s executive director says even though adult vaccinations have trailed off, the focus now is on school-aged children who may be more susceptible to the delta variant.

“Each school system, just like with masking, has been really putting out some different things,” said Ashley Funk. “and so I think, just as a precaution, many parents are, if they are able and they feel comfortable, they are looking for opportunities to definitely get their kids vaccinated.”

But that comfort level isn’t sufficient for some to drop their masks just yet…shot or no shot.

“I am fully vaccinated, but I’m still wearing my mask, because again everybody is choosing not to be vaccinated so I’m not with this, ‘I’m vaccinated so I don’t have to wear my mask’,” said Teresa Streeter-Buster of West Baltimore.

And for Brittany Turner’s children, it will be required whether the school system mandates it or not.

“I prefer for them to wear their masks just in case someone is sick,” said Turner.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019