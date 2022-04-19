Masks no longer required on public transportation in Maryland

BALTIMORE — After more than two years, masks are no longer required on planes, trains and buses in Maryland.

A federal judge in Florida overturned the mask mandate Monday for public transit.

Today, the TSA announced all airports would follow the ruling immediately.

That means it’s up to the airports, airlines and transit agencies if they want to enforce their own mandate.

"It’s been enforced for so long and it’s great that people get to choose if they want to wear it or not. I think that’s freedom and that’s what this country is all about and that’s what I’m for," said Jordan Shaduk, traveler.

"We really worked hard to go on this trip for spring break. We just want to keep everyone healthy so we can get there and enjoy our time together as a family," said Angela Wilson, traveler.

The Maryland Transit Administration also announced it will make masks optional.

The CDC continues to recommend people wear masks in indoor public transportation settings.