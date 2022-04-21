Watch
Masked men rob UPS driver at gunpoint at Riva Shopping Center in Annapolis

<p>A United Parcel Service logo is displayed on a delivery truck on October 24, 2014 in San Francisco, California.</p>
Posted at 10:46 AM, Apr 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 10:48:43-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Police say a UPS driver was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday morning in Annapolis.

The driver was making deliveries to the Festival at Riva shopping center on Forest Drive, when two masked men approached.

One allegedly pulled a gun and forced the driver onto the floor of the truck.

The duo then went into the back cargo area of the truck and stole several boxes, before fleeing in a dark-colored sedan.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Anne Arundel County detectives at 410-222-4720 or by using the Tip Line at 410-222-4700.

