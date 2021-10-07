Mask requirement reinstated for public and employees at agency offices

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — In an ongoing effort to protect employees and taxpayers from the COVID-19 pandemic, Comptroller Peter Franchot announced that visitors and employees in all agency offices will be required to wear masks in indoor public areas and gathering spaces.

The policy is effective on October 7.

The requirement applies to those who work and conduct business in the Louis L. Goldstein Treasury Building, the Revenue Administration Building, the Annapolis Data Center, the Comptroller’s Baltimore Office, regional branch offices, satellite offices and the Motor Fuel Laboratory.

“With the continued threat of COVID-19, the safety of our employees and the public is paramount,” Comptroller Franchot said. “This simple preventative measure can help stop others from getting sick so that we can finally overcome this terrible pandemic that has claimed hundreds of thousands of American lives.”

Public areas and gathering spaces include the Comptroller’s Assembly Room, hallways, restrooms and shared office spaces.

Mask-wearing will be optional in private office spaces occupied by a single vaccinated individual.