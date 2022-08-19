Watch Now
Maryland's unemployment fell to lowest rate since pandemic's start

Posted at 12:07 PM, Aug 19, 2022
Maryland's unemployment rate for July dropped to the lowest rate since the start of the COVID pandemic, according to the latest state jobs report.

The unemployment rate for July was 3.9 percent, down slightly from 4 percent in June.

The state gained 12,000 jobs in July. Since the start of the year, Maryland has gained 44,400 jobs.

Maryland jobs are up by 78,600 compared with July 2021, which a year-over-year gain of 3 percent, according to a press release.

The sector with the most growth for July was Professional and Business Services, which saw 4,700 new jobs - all of them within the subsectors of "Administrative and Support Services Professional, Scientific, and Technical Services."

The manufacturing, education/health services, information and mining/logging/construction sectors also added jobs last month.

Meanwhile, trade/transportation/utilities and leisure/hospitality saw declines.

