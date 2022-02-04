Maryland's tourism industry receives $9.6 million boost

BALTIMORE — Governor Hogan announced Friday that $9.6 million had been awarded to the Maryland Department of Commerce Office of Tourism to aid tourism efforts throughout the state.

The funding comes from the $750 million American Rescue Plan: Travel, Tourism & Outdoor Recreation program. The program gives $510 million in state tourism subsidies to help towns recover economically after the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation businesses.

Of the $9.6 million, $2.8 million will be allocated to the 25 officially recognized Destination Marketing Organizations so they can invest in bringing residents and visitors back to restaurants, entertainment venues, wineries, breweries, attractions, shops, and services in communities across the state.

"This new EDA funding will help our state and regional tourism offices do what they do best – invite people to Maryland and enjoy all that our state has to offer," said Governor Hogan.

$1.9 million will be provided to state and local government agencies, economic development groups, and other industry partners to expand tourism options throughout Maryland.

These new options include opportunities to boost visitor spending, events designed to encourage overnight travel, and events surrounding hospitality training and workforce development.

Maryland's outdoor recreations will be awarded $2 million.

The Office of Tourism will utilize the remaining $2.9 million to fund its 18 Scenic Byways marketing campaign, which aims to draw visitors to Maryland's communities, attractions, and lodging along these routes.