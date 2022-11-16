Maryland's plan to install 3,400+ electric charging stations gets underway

The first state-sponsored electric vehicle charging station is now up and running in Maryland, and two more are coming soon.

It's part of Maryland's plan to get more than 3,400 public chargers for electric vehicles on its highways. The state was approved for $22.7 million in federal funding to install the charging ports.

Three charging ports were activated on Friday, Nov. 11, at the Myersville Park and Ride, off of I-70 in Frederick County, announced Maryland Department of Transportation today.

Charging stations will also be installed, at an undetermined date, at two Eastern Shore sites: the Route 50 Park and Ride in the Stevensville area of Queen Anne's County, and the Route 404/Route 50 Park and Ride in Centreville.

MDOT Secretary James F. Ports, Jr., noted it's just the start of putting "thousands of EV charging outlets to serve every corner of the state."

MDOT SHA Administrator Tim Smith said in a statement:

“This is a major step forward in offering roadside energy to accommodate electric vehicles. We are eager to embrace the technology associated with electric vehicle infrastructure and make it readily available to Maryland travelers.”

The state is partnering with Delmarva Power and Light for the Eastern Shore charging stations, and Potomac Edison Company (First Energy) for the Frederick County station.

