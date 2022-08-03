Watch Now
Maryland's offshore wind industry received $23 million funding boost

Posted at 5:22 PM, Aug 03, 2022
BALTIMORE  — The U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, today, announced a big one-time funding boost for Maryland jobs.

As part of the American Rescue Plan's good jobs challenge, nearly 23 million dollars will go to support the growing offshore wind industry in Maryland's waters.

The money will go towards a program that partners leading employers and seven local unions to build an apprenticeship model for the industry.

The apprenticeship will focus on formerly incarcerated individuals, veterans, disconnected youth and other underserved populations.

The industry is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs in Maryland over the next 20 years.

