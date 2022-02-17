Maryland's new congressional map faces first legal challenge

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland's new congressional map, approved by the legislature in December faced its first legal challenge in court today.

A group of Marylanders, including Delegate Kathy Szleiga filed a lawsuit arguing the new congressional districts are gerrymandered.

Attorneys representing the State Board of Elections and its officials asked for the lawsuit to be thrown out, Judge Lynn Battaglia turned down that request.

The attorneys representing the state officials did not want to comment but Doug Mayor of Fair Maps Maryland, a group that supports the legal challenge - said gerrymandering has gotten worse in our state

"Over the last 20 years it's gotten really bad as technology has enabled legislators literally laser cut individuals they don't like out other districts which is why we're here," he said.

Attorneys are scheduled to argue the case before the court on March 15 and they believe it should take four days.

Judge Battaglia says that this needs to be handled in a timely matter because the primary elections are scheduled for June.

The judge also acknowledged there might be a need to move the primary election date later than June.