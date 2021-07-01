Maryland's mask mandate officially ends

BALTIMORE — Thursday marked the end of Maryland's State Coronavirus State of Emergency. As a result, most restrictions, including wearing a face mask have been lifted.

"I woke up extra happy," said barista Cashe Diggs.

Diggs works at High Ground Coffee Roasters in Highlandtown. The coffee shop has done way with wearing masks.

"It's nice to see customers' faces," said Diggs. "It feels like we're getting closer to normal."

On June 15, Governor Larry Hogan announced he was lifting the state of emergency on July 1. As of Thursday morning face masks are not required inside any setting, including schools.

However, private businesses still have the freedom to set their own mask policies.

"We're going with the lifted mandate," said Mother's Federal Hill Grille bartender Kyle Peacock. "It's been a long time coming."

While staff members will not be wearing masks Peacock told WMAR-2 News the restaurant will have masks handy should a customer request a server wear one.

"We want them to feel safe and comfortable," he said.

Mask requirements are still in effect on planes and public transit, which is governed by federal transportation authorities and will remain in effect through mid-September.

And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks must still be worn in hospitals and health care facilities,

There will be a 45-day grace period for lifting certain regulations, like eviction moratoriums and renewing expired driver's licenses. Those will end on Aug. 15.