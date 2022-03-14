Watch
Maryland’s last public Confederate monument removed

Crews remove the stone base of the Talbot Boys Statue, Maryland's last public Confederate statue, on the grounds of the Talbot County Courthouse, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Easton, Md. The monument honors Confederates who fought for the South during the Civil War. The 13-foot tall, copper sculpture features a boy holding a Confederate flag and names the Talbot County men who joined the Confederacy and died in the war. The Talbot County Council voted to approve its removal in September. A group called Move the Monument Coalition raised $80,000 to relocate the statue to a private park in the care of Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation, a nonprofit. The monument will go to Cross Keys Battlefield in Harrisonburg, Virginia, where it will remain. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Posted at 3:43 PM, Mar 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-14 15:43:56-04

EASTON, Md. — A statue that was thought to be the last Confederate monument on a courthouse lawn in Maryland has been removed.

The “Talbot Boys Statue” was relocated Monday. The statue stood on the Talbot County courthouse lawn in Easton for more than a century.

The copper sculpture features a boy holding a Confederate flag and names the men from the Eastern Shore county who joined the Confederacy and died in the war.

After the county council voted to approve its removal in September, a coalition raised more than $80,000 to relocate it to a historic battlefield in Virginia.

