Maryland's first snow fall was fun for some and a mess for others

BALTIMORE — Monday’s winter weather was like walking in a winter wonderland, while also slipping and sliding. For some it was a safety hazard. For others it was pure fun.

The crunching of snow echoed snow-covered Streets in Baltimore as people chipped away at icy city sidewalks.

“I’m just trying to break up on this ice and clean it up all around the school today,” said Emily Aquilar.

When the shovel didn’t work, she resorted to a heavy ice pick.

“I’m just doing the best I can with what I have,” she said.

Over in Madison Park, property owner Raquel Mitchell was busy clearing away the sidewalk.

“I don’t want anyone to slip and fall,” said Mitchell. "It’s icy. So I have to chop it first and then shovel it up but luckily we didn’t get too much snow.”

Monday’s weather was not only slick on the city roads but the runways as well.

BWI took to social media saying, “Our snow team has been working diligently to keep surfaces in the airfield and around the airport clear and safe. If you have travel plans, please confirm flight status with your airline prior to coming to the airport.”

Throughout the day at least 46% of flights coming in and taking off from BWI were canceled.

One place were the slipping and sliding was more than welcome, Patterson Park where people were sledding down hills.

“I just like seeing all the snow and the smile on kid’s faces,” said one woman.

For Cody Reed, Baltimore’s first snowfall was a first for him. He relocated from California.

“This is actually all new to me to be honest with you,” said Reed. “I’m still trying to figure it out the sledding for myself."

Winter weather is expected to impact trash and recycling collection. DPW is reminding people of the service delays on social media and the department’s website.