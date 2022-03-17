Watch
Maryland's First Lady visits University of Maryland Medical Center to support art therapy program

University of Maryland Medical Center
Posted at 7:01 PM, Mar 17, 2022
BALTIMORE — Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan is an advocate of art therapy being used to help heal mental health.

On Thursday, she visited the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore to check out the facility's art therapy programs. This is also Creative Arts Therapy Week.

University of Maryland's Medical Center is home to one of the first hospital art therapy program from children in the state, founded in partnership with Mrs. Hogan’s Yumi C.A.R.E.S Foundation and the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital (located inside the medical center).

The “C.A.R.E.S.” in Yumi C.A.R.E.S. stands for Children’s Art for Recovery, Empowerment and Strength.

Art therapy is available to all pediatric patients and their siblings at the University of Maryland Children’s Hospital.

