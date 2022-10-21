Maryland's First Lady honored some of the state's women-owned businesses

BALTIMORE — There are more than 275,000 women-owned businesses in Maryland.

Today, some of those business leaders were honored by Maryland's First Lady.

Yumi Hogan recognized seven of those small business owners at Morgan State University.

It was part of the Maryland Women's Small Business celebration.

At that celebration, the first lady praised those putting in the hard work of running their own companies.

"We know that small businesses are owned by women are the backbone of our economy. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, Maryland has the highest rate of women business ownership in the nation," said Hogan.

According to the Maryland Capital Women's Business Center, 52 percent of all businesses in the state are owned by women.

They bring in $1.9 billion in revenue each year.