Marylanders can now add their State ID to their Apple Wallet

Marylanders can now add their Maryland Mobile ID to their Apple Wallet on an iPhone and Apple Watch!

You can choose to add a driver's license or state ID to the wallet.

Maryland is the second state to implement IDs in Apple Wallet, and Maryland Mobile ID is currently the only form of mobile phone-based identification issued by MDOT MVA.

This is only available to people with a current, valid Maryland-issued driver’s license or ID. Marylanders must continue to carry their physical driver’s license or ID with them.

How to add Maryland Mobile ID to Apple Wallet

To enroll and use Maryland Mobile ID in Apple Wallet, Maryland residents must have a valid and easily readable Maryland driver’s license or ID card, as well as an iPhone 8 or later, or an Apple Watch Series 4 or later, with the latest version of iOS or watchOS. You must also live in Maryland and have your device set to United States.

Adding Maryland Mobile ID to Apple Wallet can be done in just a few simple steps. Maryland residents can tap the + button at the top of the screen in Apple Wallet on their iPhone, select “Driver’s license or State ID,” and follow the on-screen instructions to start the set-up and verification process.