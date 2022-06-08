Watch
Maryland Zoo teams up with Brewer's Art to raise money for African penguins

Posted at 6:14 AM, Jun 08, 2022
A popular beer from a local brewery is coming back. It's aimed at helping endangered penguins.

The Maryland Zoo announced on twitter that they are bringing back the penguin pils.
This is a collaboration with Brewer's Art in Baltimore.

A portion of the sales from the Penguin Pils will go toward the zoo's African penguin program.
It focuses on conservation efforts of African penguins and other endangered species.

