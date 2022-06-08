Maryland Zoo teams up with Brewer's Art to raise money for African penguins

A popular beer from a local brewery is coming back. It's aimed at helping endangered penguins.

The Maryland Zoo announced on twitter that they are bringing back the penguin pils.

This is a collaboration with Brewer's Art in Baltimore.

#SavingSpecies never tasted so good! Penguin Pils, the tasty collaboration between the Zoo and @brewersart, is available once again on your local shelves. Your summer sips help conserve African penguins and other #endangered species. pic.twitter.com/ZTRKm6X7Aq — Maryland Zoo (@marylandzoo) June 7, 2022

A portion of the sales from the Penguin Pils will go toward the zoo's African penguin program.

It focuses on conservation efforts of African penguins and other endangered species.