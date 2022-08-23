Maryland Zoo releases Master Plan, revealing future goals

BALTIMORE — Major changes could be coming to the Maryland Zoo in Baltimore.

After nearly two-years of review the zoo on Tuesday released its new strategic Master Plan, previewing what the next decade could look like.

Some of the proposals include adding new exhibits, animal species, and upgrades to existing experiences.

“Three key elements drive this Master Plan: (1) the care and conservation of animals; (2) the engagement and nurturing of our employees, volunteers, and guests; and (3) the construction of new habitats and facilities,” said Kirby Fowler, Maryland Zoo President & CEO. “We want to add animal species and habitats, encourage people of all backgrounds to work and visit here, and open state-of-the-art facilities while caring for our historic campus.”

To do that, the zoo wants to make it so visitors can interact with animals immediately upon entry.

“Imagine entering the Zoo and immediately being drawn to our new Gateway building, which highlights our Panamanian Golden Frog work and exposes you to new reptiles, like the Gila Monster,” Fowler noted. “Then, you stroll under chattering gibbons (a past Zoo favorite) swinging between trees in a cageless habitat. A little further down, you take in a birds of prey demonstration in a new raptor habitat just behind Mansion House. After enjoying refreshments near the old Elephant Building, you traverse down a redesigned trail, enjoying views of wolverines and grizzly bears in new habitats.”

The zoo's last implementation plan was released in 2008.

Requests to fund recommendations from this latest plan are already underway. Monies will be raised on a per-project basis in the coming years.

The first few years will prioritize construction of new habitats for the snowy owl, eagle, porcupine, and gibbons, along with a new office complex.