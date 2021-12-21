Maryland Zoo donates toys to patients at Sinai

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Zoo donated hundreds of toys to a local hospital Tuesday.

Members from the zoo dropped off the toys for kids at the Herman and Walter Samuelson Children’s Hospital at Sinai.

The hospital’s child life team was on hand to collect the gifts and deliver them to the children. They do this to give the children a sense of normalcy.

"We want our children that come into the hospital to feel like they're having the same experience they would have if they were not in the hospital, the way that we do that is providing gifts that they would normally get at home during the Christmas season," said Child Life Specialist Angela Finelli. "We want them to feel as normal as they can even though this experience isn't typically what they would do this time of the year."

The zoo teamed up with Lifebridge Health to collect the toys. Guests that attended the zoo’s “Weis Markets Presents Zoo Lights” event donated them.