Maryland woman sentenced for preparing false tax returns in nationwide fraud scheme

Posted at 5:42 PM, Feb 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-14 17:42:10-05

WASHINGTON, DC — A Maryland woman has been sentenced to three years in prison after officials say Charese Johnson prepared false tax returns for DC residents as part of a nationwide tax fraud scheme.

According to court documents, Johnson prepared 13 false income tax returns that collectively sought more than $6.6 million in refunds from the IRS.

Between 2014 and 2016, scheme participants held seminars promoting their "ability" of taxpayers to utilize their mortgages and other debts to generate tax refunds.

Information was then collected for use in the preparation of false returns.

On July 1, 2021, Johnson was convicted at trial of three counts of helping others prepare false tax returns.

Johnson will also have to serve one year of supervised release in addition to prison-time.

