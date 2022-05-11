Watch
Maryland, Virginia governor's call on Department of Justice to provide resources to keep Supreme Court justices and their families safe

Posted at 5:56 PM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 17:56:52-04

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin are calling on Attorney General Merrick Garland, asking that the Department of Justice provide "adequate resources" to keep Supreme Court justices and their families safe following the recent Dobbs v. Jackson draft opinion leak.

Within the letter, the governor's state that demonstrators have been picketing outside Justices' homes in Virginia and Maryland.

"While protesting a final opinion from the Supreme Court is commonplace when done on the steps of the Court or in the public square, the circumstances of the current picketing at the Justices' private homes in residential neighborhoods are markedly different," the letter reads.

It continues stating that "it is in your hands to ensure that applicable federal law is enforced to preserve the integrity of our American judicial system and the safety of our citizens."

The full letter can be read below:

