Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland Uber drivers affected by data breach may receive $100

items.[0].image.alt
Richard Drew/AP
FILE - In this May 30, 2019, file photo, the logo for Uber appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Uber Outlook
Posted at 4:03 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 16:10:09-04

BALTIMORE — Maryland drivers affected by an Uber data breach could be eligible to receive $100.

The news follows a multi-state lawsuit that resulted in a $148 million settlement.

In November 2016, Uber learned that hackers gained access to driver’s license information of approximately 600,000 of their drivers nationwide.

The company didn't report the breach until November 2017.

In Maryland -- 20,719 Uber drivers were impacted.

“Maryland law requires companies to notify affected consumers and the Office of Attorney General following a data breach,” said Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh. “Uber’s decision to wait a year to send notification endangered the personal information of thousands of its drivers and violated Maryland law.”

Those eligible should be contacted by the claims administrator. For more information, call 866-253-3314.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019