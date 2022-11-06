Watch Now
Maryland Transportation Authority police investigate shooting in Baltimore City

Posted at 3:32 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 15:32:38-05

BALTIMORE — Maryland Transportation Authority police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday evening in Baltimore City.

At 7:45 p.m., police dispatch received a call for shooting in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard ad Russell Street.

According to MDTA officials, an investigation suggests that an altercation initially occurred between the drivers of a gray 2012 Hyundai Sonata and a black 2013 Honda Civic at northbound I-395 and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

According to witnesses, the driver of the Hyundai stopped his car int he travel portion of Martin Luther King Boulevard near Russell Street, exited the vehicle with a firearm, and shot at the Honda.

No injuries were reported to the MDTA police.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Any witnesses to the incident should contact MDTA police at 443-915-7743.

