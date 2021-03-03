Maryland to hold day of remembrance on one-year anniversary of first COVID-19 cases

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan on Friday will lead Maryland in commemorating the one-year anniversary of the state’s first confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The day will also be in remembrance of those 7,737 residents who lost their lives during the pandemic.

An evening twilight ceremony will be held at the State House, as buildings across the state will be lit up amber.

The ceremony can be viewed virtually by the public.

“One year ago at this time, we could not have fathomed the toll that the pandemic would take on each and every one of us,” said Governor Hogan. “On Friday, we will pause as a state to remember all those we have lost, and express our gratitude to the healthcare heroes and frontline workers whose many sacrifices have saved lives and kept us safe.”

As of Wednesday, Maryland has reported 383,956 COVID-19 cases.

