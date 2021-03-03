Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland to hold day of remembrance on one-year anniversary of first COVID-19 cases

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CGinspiration
<p>USA flag with flag of Maryland</p>
Flags lowered to half-staff to honor fallen firefighter
Posted at 10:23 AM, Mar 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-03 10:23:39-05

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Larry Hogan on Friday will lead Maryland in commemorating the one-year anniversary of the state’s first confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The day will also be in remembrance of those 7,737 residents who lost their lives during the pandemic.

An evening twilight ceremony will be held at the State House, as buildings across the state will be lit up amber.

READ MORE: A timeline of COVID-19 in Maryland

The ceremony can be viewed virtually by the public.

“One year ago at this time, we could not have fathomed the toll that the pandemic would take on each and every one of us,” said Governor Hogan. “On Friday, we will pause as a state to remember all those we have lost, and express our gratitude to the healthcare heroes and frontline workers whose many sacrifices have saved lives and kept us safe.”

As of Wednesday, Maryland has reported 383,956 COVID-19 cases.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020