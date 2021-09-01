Maryland to get digital ID's on Apple devices

MARYLAND-- — Digital identification is coming to Maryland, but only on Apple devices.

The company announced Wednesday people in Maryland, Arizona, Georgia, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah will be able to scan their driver's license or other state ID and keep it in their Apple Wallet.

Those who use the digital ID will be able to use that at TSA airport checkpoints.

Arizona and Georgia will get the digital IDs first.

Maryland and the remaining states will get it afterward.

Apple did not say when the IDs would roll out but said the TSA and states would announce specific dates at a later date.