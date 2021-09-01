Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland to get digital ID's on Apple devices

items.[0].image.alt
Courtesy: Apple
Digital ID's are coming. Maryland will be one of the first states to get them.
Digital ID option coming to Maryland
Posted at 12:05 PM, Sep 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-01 12:05:07-04

MARYLAND-- — Digital identification is coming to Maryland, but only on Apple devices.

The company announced Wednesday people in Maryland, Arizona, Georgia, Connecticut, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, Oklahoma, and Utah will be able to scan their driver's license or other state ID and keep it in their Apple Wallet.

Those who use the digital ID will be able to use that at TSA airport checkpoints.

Arizona and Georgia will get the digital IDs first.

Maryland and the remaining states will get it afterward.

Apple did not say when the IDs would roll out but said the TSA and states would announce specific dates at a later date.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019