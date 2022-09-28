Maryland to add new 227 area code once 240 & 301 phone numbers run out

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland residents may soon recognize some local phone numbers starting with a 227 area code.

That's because the remaining available lines starting with area codes 240 and 301 are expected to run out sometime in 2023.

The 227 code will begin getting assigned to residents and businesses once that happens.

Impacted counties could include Allegany, Anne Arundel, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s, St. Mary’s, and Washington.

Those already with a 240 or 301 area code will not see any change to their phone number.

The process for dialing or making outgoing calls will also remain the same. As usual, just punch in all 10 numbers including the area code to connect.

There are only a couple exceptions — for toll calls you would hit one before dialing the rest of the number and for collect you would first dial zero.

Here is a list of other tips to prepare for the eventual 227 area code: