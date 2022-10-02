Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland Task Force One headed to Florida to help with Hurricane cleanup

police-lights
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 5:02 PM, Oct 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-02 17:08:46-04

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md.  — Maryland Task Force One (MD-TF1) is headed to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.

They're preparing to deploy three tractor trailers, two box trucks, five pickup trucks, four vans and eight boats.

They'll also be deploying a 45 US&R specialist.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019