Maryland Task Force One headed to Florida to help with Hurricane cleanup

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Maryland Task Force One (MD-TF1) is headed to Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts.
They're preparing to deploy three tractor trailers, two box trucks, five pickup trucks, four vans and eight boats.
They'll also be deploying a 45 US&R specialist.
