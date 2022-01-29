Maryland surpasses 2 million administered COVID-19 booster shots

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Governor Hogan announced Saturday that the State of Maryland has surpassed 2 million administered COVID-19 booster shots.

According to the State, COVID hospitalizations have been on the decline, falling below the pre-Omicron peak. Maryland also continues to report the lowest case rate across the U.S., ranking 5th in the lowest positivity rate.

"While all of our key health metrics are consistently and substantially declining, it remains critically important for all eligible Marylanders to get boosted as soon as possible," said Governor Hogan. "Getting a booster shot is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, and your fellow Marylanders from this virus and its variants.

State health officials encourage Maryland residents to get the booster to protect themselves against the Omicron variant.