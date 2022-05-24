Maryland State trooper saves tow truck operator trapped underneath SUV

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A Maryland State trooper may have saved the life of a Montgomery County tow truck operator.

On Monday morning, there was a crash on the I-495 exit ramp onto US 29 in Silver Spring.

The tow operator was trying to load up a Chevy Equinox onto the bed of the truck.

At some point, the SUV slipped and fell on top of the tow truck driver.

Trooper Jason Reid, who was on scene investigating the crash, noticed what happened and sprang into action.

Without any tow truck training, Reid was able to take control of the gears and free the operator from underneath the Chevy.

Reid's actions got the attention of Governor Larry Hogan on Twitter.

"I want to thank [Maryland State] Trooper Jason Reid for his quick and heroic actions to save a tow truck driver who was trapped underneath an SUV in Silver Spring," tweeted Hogan. "Whether on or off duty, Maryland’s Finest are always ready to run toward danger in order to protect the rest of us."

The tow truck driver was treated at Suburban Hospital.