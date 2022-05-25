Watch
Maryland State Trooper saves tow truck driver

Posted at 6:22 AM, May 25, 2022
SILVER SPRING — A Maryland State Trooper is being recognized for saving a tow truck driver who was trapped under an SUV.

On Monday, Trooper Jason Reid was on the scene of a crash on eastbound I-495 in Silver Spring.

Investigators say a 51-year-old tow truck driver was getting in a Chevrolet Equinox back on his tow truck. While he was attempting to attach the winch to the SUV, it slipped off and fell on top of him.

State police say Trooper Reid was able use the controls on the tow truck to lower the bed, reposition it under the SUV and lift the car off of the driver. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

