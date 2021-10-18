Maryland State Treasurer Nancy Kopp to resign at end of the year

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland State Treasurer Nancy K. Kopp has announced her plans to resign at the end of this year.

Kopp was first elected in February 2002 and was subsequently re-elected to five full four-year terms.

She is the second longest serving Maryland State Treasurer, and second woman to serve in the role.

“Serving as Maryland’s Treasurer has been a great privilege, as well as a terrific challenge. I have cherished the opportunity to serve and believe that, working together, we have made a real contribution to the benefit of our state and fellow citizens. Maryland is strong; a model of good, prudent fiscal management and investment,” said Treasurer Kopp in a letter to members of the Maryland General Assembly. “We have invested in our collective future — in public education, great universities, a sound human and physical infrastructure, and in the many other ways in which we work to assure strong communities and decent lives for all Marylanders.”

Governor Hogan issued a statement following the announcement:

“It is difficult to imagine chairing a Board of Public Works meeting without Nancy Kopp," he said. "With the second-longest tenure of any treasurer in state history, Nancy will leave an incredible legacy of strong financial stewardship, which has helped assure our coveted AAA bond rating year after year. We have enjoyed a very cordial relationship, and I have always admired her commitment to the people of Maryland. On behalf of all Marylanders, I want to express my profound gratitude to Nancy Kopp for her decades of distinguished service and wish her well in retirement.”

Prior to her election as State Treasurer, Kopp represented the Bethesda area in the Maryland House of Delegates for 27 years, where she served on the House Appropriations Committee, and as Deputy Majority Leader and Speaker Pro Tem.