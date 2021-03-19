Maryland State Police say street racing caused Monday crash on I-70 near 695

GOLDEN RING, Md. — Maryland State Police say street racing caused a two car collision late Monday night on I-70 near 695.

Police say street racers had blocked the road, causing the driver of a Honda CRV to have to stop in the left lane.

A Ford Focus then failed to stop and rear-ended the Honda, leaving to people hospitalized.

The issue of street racing in the area isn't new, according to police.

Just last year, the Golden Ring Barrack alone received 93 calls about illegal racing.

To combat the problem, Maryland State Police say they're planning on several months of targeted enforcement with other law enforcement agencies in the area.

Anyone guilty of illegal street racing can face fines of up to $500 and potential jail time.

