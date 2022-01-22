Watch
Maryland State Police say a man died while in their custody Friday

Photo by Kirsten Dize / WMAR Staff
FILE PHOTO: Two Maryland State Police vehicles.
Posted at 5:42 PM, Jan 22, 2022
CENTREVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating after a man died in their custody on Friday night.

Just after 7:35pm, troopers pulled a car over on U.S. 301 at McGinnes Road in Centreville.

The driver was arrested for alleged drug possession, and taken to the local police barrack for processing.

At the time of the arrest, police say the driver was cooperative and responding to questions.

But two hours after arriving at the barracks and being held in a cell, the driver started showing signs of distress before going unresponsive.

Troopers reportedly rendered aid before medics got on scene. By 11:44 pm, the driver had died at a local hospital.

Officials say cameras caught a portion of the incident, which could be released within a couple weeks.

The name of the driver has not been revealed. An autopsy is expected to determine the cause of death.

