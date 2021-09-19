Maryland State Police mourns the loss of Trooper First Class Alec Elijah Cohen

BALTIMORE — The Maryland State Police Department is mourning the loss of one of their own today.

Trooper First Class Alec Elijah Cohen was found unresponsive at his home on September 17. He was taken to Sinai Hospital in Baltimore before passing away Saturday morning.

The 29-year-old graduated from Northeastern University with a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice before joining the ranks of the Maryland State Police.

He was a member of the Maryland State Police for 4 ½ years and was assigned to the North East Barrack at the time of his death.

"This is a significant loss for the Maryland State Police family," the Department said. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to Trooper First Class Cohen’s family and loved ones. TFC Cohen will always be remembered for his extraordinary commitment, selfless service and unwavering dedication to the citizens of this state as a Maryland State Trooper."

TFC Cohen’s family said in a statement that “Maryland State Police fulfilled his lifelong dream for public service and law enforcement. He was proud of his job and his MSP family.”