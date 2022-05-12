Maryland State Police investigating shots fired before crash in Calvert County

CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating shots fired that took place right before a crash in Calvert County on Wednesday night.

The identities of the three injured victims are still unknown at this time. The backseat passenger of the vehicle involved in the crash received a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The two others were injured because of the crash and taken by medevac to the University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center.

The crash happened in the area of Orwell Court and Yardley Drive in Prince Frederick.

Involved in the crash was a dark blue 2008 Lexus and investigation shows that the driver was parking when a gunshot was fired and struck one of the occupants.

As a result, the driver accelerated and struck multiple parked vehicles before overturning and landing on its side.

During a canvass of the crime scene, a handgun and multiple shell casings were located near the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information is is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Prince Frederick Barrack at 410-535-1400.

