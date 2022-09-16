Maryland State Police investigating non-fatal vehicle shooting in Cecil County

PERRYVILLE, Md. — Maryland State Police are searching for the person involved in a vehicle shooting in Cecil County today.

According to a press release, at approximately 6:45 a.m., the suspect fired a shot into a vehicle while travelling northbound on I-95 near Perryville. After the shot was fired, the suspect continued driving northbound on I-95. The suspect vehicle is described as a gray colored SUV.

According to Maryland State Police, the victim reported seeing a muzzle flash and hearing a loud gunshot come from the gray SUV. The shot struck and broke the victim’s rear passenger window.

Maryland State Troopers reported bullet fragments between the two passenger side windows of the victim's car.

The victim was driving a 2022 gray Toyota RAV4 with Virginia tags and was not struck by the gunfire.

Anyone with information about the suspect vehicle or the suspect are urged to contact Maryland State Police at the JFK Memorial Highway Barrack at 410-537-1150.