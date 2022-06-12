Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland State Police investigating fatal pedestrian struck in Baltimore County

Maryland State Police
WMAR
<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Maryland State Police
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jun 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-12 10:51:20-04

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday evening in Baltimore County.

At about 9:45 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the inner loop of I-695 near I-70 for a report of a crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, Juan Rivera, 34, of Texas, was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota when his vehicle suffered unknown mechanical issues that forced him to the right shoulder of the road.

Rivera was outside of his vehicle on the shoulder of the road when Jose Moto Chapol, who was driving a 2014 Toyota Tacoma, struck Rivera and the Dodge in the rear.

Rivera was transported by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Chapol, 37, of Windsor Mill, Maryland, was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired driving.

He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond. Additional charges are pending in this case after consulting with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Maryland State Police Crash team is conducting the investigation, which remains ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2022 Stream 24-7 Website Ad.jpg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019