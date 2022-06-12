Maryland State Police investigating fatal pedestrian struck in Baltimore County

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred Saturday evening in Baltimore County.

At about 9:45 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack responded to the inner loop of I-695 near I-70 for a report of a crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, Juan Rivera, 34, of Texas, was driving a 2005 Dodge Dakota when his vehicle suffered unknown mechanical issues that forced him to the right shoulder of the road.

Rivera was outside of his vehicle on the shoulder of the road when Jose Moto Chapol, who was driving a 2014 Toyota Tacoma, struck Rivera and the Dodge in the rear.

Rivera was transported by ambulance to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center, where he was pronounced deceased.

Chapol, 37, of Windsor Mill, Maryland, was arrested at the scene and charged with impaired driving.

He is being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond. Additional charges are pending in this case after consulting with the Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The Maryland State Police Crash team is conducting the investigation, which remains ongoing.