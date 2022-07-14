Maryland State Police investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Frederick

Maryland State Police are investigating a motor vehicle collision involving a BMW sedan and a pedestrian.

On July 13, 2022 at approximately 11:28pm, the Maryland State Police Frederick Barrack was notified of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on I-270 northbound, North of MD-109, in Frederick County.

According to a preliminary investigation, the pedestrian had left their vehicle on the right shoulder of I-270 northbound, and they were walking southbound, in lane 1 of the northbound lanes when they were struck by the BMW sedan.

The deceased pedestrian was identified as Excel Oghenerukevwe Gold, 20 year old female of Upper Marlboro, MD.

The driver of the BMW sedan was not injured.

Next of kin notifications have been made. Due to the investigation, I-270 northbound was shut down past to the exit for MD-109 for approximately three hours.

The scene is now clear, and all lanes of I-270 northbound in Frederick County are open for travel.