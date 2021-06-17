Maryland State Police investigating a fatal Thursday morning crash in Prince George's County

FORESTVILLE, Md. — The Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred early Thursday morning in Prince George’s County.

At around 4:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack arrived to a two-vehicle crash on Route 301 in the area of Clymer Drive.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was making a left turn from northbound Route 301 onto Clymer Drive. At the same time, a tractor-trailer was traveling south of Route 301. The driver of the Volkswagen failed to yield to the tractor-trailer, which is what led to the crash.

The driver of the Volkswagen, who has been identified as 26-year-old Christopher Robin Barnes Jr., of Waldorf, was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer, however, remained at the scene.

Route 301 was partially closed until about 9 a.m. because of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.