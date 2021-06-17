Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Maryland State Police investigating a fatal Thursday morning crash in Prince George's County

items.[0].image.alt
WMAR
<p>FILE PHOTO: Maryland State Police car. </p>
Three dead after car flees from Maryland State Police traffic stop
Posted at 10:08 AM, Jun 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-17 10:51:32-04

FORESTVILLE, Md. — The Maryland State Police is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred early Thursday morning in Prince George’s County.

At around 4:30 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack arrived to a two-vehicle crash on Route 301 in the area of Clymer Drive.

According to a preliminary investigation, the driver of a Volkswagen Jetta was making a left turn from northbound Route 301 onto Clymer Drive. At the same time, a tractor-trailer was traveling south of Route 301. The driver of the Volkswagen failed to yield to the tractor-trailer, which is what led to the crash.

The driver of the Volkswagen, who has been identified as 26-year-old Christopher Robin Barnes Jr., of Waldorf, was declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer, however, remained at the scene.

The identification of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Route 301 was partially closed until about 9 a.m. because of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Rebound 3.jpeg

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

2:38 PM, Apr 08, 2020