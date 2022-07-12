Maryland State Police investigating 14 year-old killed in hit-and-run crash

WORCESTER COUNTY — Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run crash that claimed the life of a 14 year-old boy in Worcester County.

Monday night at 10:45pm, state police were called to Gray's Corner Road at Riddle Lane in Berlin for a reported crash.

Preliminary investigation revealed the victim was crossing the roadway to return to a passenger vehicle when he was struck by a motor vehicle, which fled the scene and did not return.

The victim, from Ocean Pines, Maryland, was taken to Atlantic General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The parents of the victim have been notified.

Attempts are being made to identify camera footage and some suspect vehicle is known and has been shared with surrounding law enforcement.

Based on evidence at the scene and their continuing investigation, troopers believe the vehicle that struck and killed the victim was a dark color Mercedes, likely a 2011 or 2012. They believe the vehicle sustained damage to the driver’s side mirror and headlight damage.

Maryland State Police continue the search for the vehicle that struck and killed the pedestrian.

Anyone who witnessed this crash, or who may have information about the suspect vehicle, is urged to contact Maryland State Police at the Berlin Barracks at 410-641-3101, or Cpl. Kevin Moore of the Maryland State Police Crash Team at 410-819-4721.