Maryland State Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash on I-695

BALTIMORE — Maryland State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Saturday afternoon.

Just before 4:30 p.m., state troopers from the Maryland State Police Golden Ring Barrack were dispatched for a report of a single vehicle crash on the inner loop of Interstate 695 in Baltimore County.

Accord to a release from Maryland State Police, a 2022 Can Am trike motorcycle, for unknown reasons, exited the road to the right and crashed into the concrete barrier.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle.

The driver was identified as Bernard James Moll Jr., 65, of Dundalk, Maryland.

Moll was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The cause of the crash still remains under investigation.